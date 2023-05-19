696 students get tabs in Mymensingh, C’nawabganj





A total of 696 students have been provided tabs as the gift of Prime Minister in Gafargaon Upazila of Mymensingh and Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj, in four days.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A total of 366 students were provided tabs as the prime minister's gift in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.





Gafargaon Upazila administration organized a discussion on the occasion of the tabs distribution at the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning.



Fahmi Gulandaz Babel, MP, from Mymensingh-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the discussion with Gafargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abidur Rahman in the chair.



Gafargaon Upazila Parishad Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, its Vice-Chairman Principal Ataur Rahman, Female Vice-Chairman Reshma Akter and Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) and Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Kashem spoke there as special guests.



Chief guest Fahmi Golandaz Babel said the Prime Minister is working to establish Sonar Bangla, the dream of the father of the nation. Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has shaped Digital Bangladesh. Now he is working to build Smart Bangladesh. As a gift from the Prime Minister to the students, these tabs will play a helpful role in building Smart Bangladesh.



Pagla Police Station OC Raju Ahmed and Upazila AL Joint GS Nazamul Haque Dhali, among others, were also present at that time.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A total of 330 students have been given tabs as the Prime Minister's gift in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



Shibganj Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.



Shibganj UNO Abul Hayat attended the programme as the chief guest and distributed these tabs among the students.



Upazila Statistics Officer Monirul Islam presided over the programme. Upazila Secondary Education Officer Joinal Abedin, Academic Supervisor Murshidul Alam, Project Implementation Officer Engineer Ariful Islam and Social Service Officer Kanchan Kumar Das were present as special guests.



