Man held with 14 gold bars in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, May 18: An alleged smuggler was arrested by members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with 14 gold bars weighing 1.6 kilograms from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Rabiul Islam, hails from Dharmapur area under Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram District.BGB-15 Lalmonirhat Battalion Captain Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akanda confirmed the matter in a press release.According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Kashipur border area of the upazila and arrested the man along with the gold bars.