60 shops burnt at Dighinala





The incident took place at Larma Square Bazar adjacent to Dighinala Bus Terminal at around 1 am.



According to the affected shop owners, the fire originated at a shop at around 1 am. Then the fire spread to the adjacent shops instantly.





Later on, more fire service personnel from Khagrachhari came and doused the fire after more than two hours of efforts.



Dighinala Fire Service Station Officer Nurun Nabi said the fire may have started from electrical short circuit.



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, May 18: At least 60 shops were gutted by fire in Dighinala Upazila of the district early Wednesday.The incident took place at Larma Square Bazar adjacent to Dighinala Bus Terminal at around 1 am.According to the affected shop owners, the fire originated at a shop at around 1 am. Then the fire spread to the adjacent shops instantly.On information, two units of Fire Service went to the scene and tried to control the fire.Later on, more fire service personnel from Khagrachhari came and doused the fire after more than two hours of efforts.Dighinala Fire Service Station Officer Nurun Nabi said the fire may have started from electrical short circuit.