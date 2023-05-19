Nine people electrocuted in nine districts







JHENIDAH: A housewife was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The accident took place in Mothurapur Village under the upazila at around 4:30 pm.

Deceased Tuku Begum, 41, was the wife of late Hamidul Gazi, a resident of the village.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, the woman came in contact with an electric live wire when she tried to switch on an electric motor with her wet hand, which left her critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Tuku Begum and rushed her to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor Afran Zaman declared her dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Md Abdur Rahim Molla confirmed the incident.



LALMONIRHAT: A minor girl was electrocuted in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Bijli Khatun, 10, daughter of Motiar Rahman, a resident of Rasulpur Village under Mahishkhocha Union of the upazila. She was a fourth grader at a local primary school.



Local and the deceased's family sources said the girl came in contact with a live electric wire while she was picking up broken tree branches in a garden in the morning, which left her seriously injured.



Later on, she was rescued and taken to Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, where the child was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



MEHERPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Gangni Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 25, a resident of Banshbaria Village under Gangni Municipality.



Quoting locals, police said Rubel was working as a construction worker in a house at Nityanandanpur in the morning. At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire while working at around 11:30 am, which left him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where Rubel Hossain was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.



JHALAKATI: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Tahsin Khalifa, 9, son of Shah Ali Khalifa, a resident of Sarmahal Village in the upazila. He was a second grader at Sarmahal Qarimia Madrasa.



Local sources said Tahsin came in contact with live electricity when a torn wire of Palli Bidyut fell on him while he was returning home from the madrasa in the morning, which left the boy critically injured.



Locals rescued him and rushed to Nalchhity Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tahsin dead.



Nalchhity PS OC Md Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



BOGURA: A minor girl was electrocuted in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The incident took place in Ratnipara Dakshinpara area under Dhunat Sadar Union of the upazila at around 8 am.



Deceased Mithila Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Mohabbat Ali, a resident of the area.



According to local sources, a bicycle, which was kept at Mithila's house, became electrified as a live electric wire had been fallen on it. Mithila came in contact with the bicycle when she was playing around it. She died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhunat PS Mustafiz confirmed the incident.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The incident took place in Bhuiyanbo Village under Bahadursadi Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 22, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Isswarpur Village under the union. He worked as a professional electrician.



According to locals, Mohammad Ali came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in a house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the electrician dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Kaliganj PS SI Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.



SUNAMGANJ: A lineman was electrocuted in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The incident took place at around 9:20 am in Nowdhar Village under Paikurati Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 25, son of Manjurul Islam, hailed from Karli Village under Chollisa Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.



Nowdhar Power Sub-station line technician Md Rafiqul Islam said Enamul came in contact with live electric wire when he along with another lineman Shafiq Mia, 22 tried to shut down No. 6 feeder before disconnecting the power supply. Both of them were injured at that time.



Locals rescued them and took to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr Mousumi Akhter declared Enamul Haque dead.



Injured Shafiq Mia was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



"The accident happened due to the victim's carelessness," said Md Hafizur Rahamn, AGM of Dharmapasha Sub-Zonal Office of Netrakona Palli Bidyut Samity.



Dharmapasha PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman said being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.



JAMALPUR: A man was electrocuted in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 40, a resident of Lauchapara Village under Kamalpur Union in the upazila.



Kamalpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mashiur Rahman said the man came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while bathing a cow with an electric motor, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



CHATTOGRAM: A rickshaw-puller was electrocuted when an electric wire from a pole fell onto his vehicle in Oxygen area of the city on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Jahed Ali, 38, a resident of Palashi Union in Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat District.



Kamruzzaman, senior station officer of Bayezid Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident took place near Oxygen intersection under Bayezid Police Station at around 9:30 am when an electric wire from a pole fell onto his vehicle, which left Jahed critically injured.



On information, the fire service personnel rushed there and took him to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Meanwhile, the passenger of the rickshaw managed to get down immediately.



Nine people including a woman and three minor children have been electrocuted in separate incidents in nine districts- Jhenidah, Lalmonirhat, Meherpur, Jhalakati, Bogura, Gazipur, Sunamganj, Jamalpur and Chattogram, in four days.JHENIDAH: A housewife was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The accident took place in Mothurapur Village under the upazila at around 4:30 pm.Deceased Tuku Begum, 41, was the wife of late Hamidul Gazi, a resident of the village.According to locals and the deceased's family members, the woman came in contact with an electric live wire when she tried to switch on an electric motor with her wet hand, which left her critically injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Tuku Begum and rushed her to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor Afran Zaman declared her dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Md Abdur Rahim Molla confirmed the incident.LALMONIRHAT: A minor girl was electrocuted in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Bijli Khatun, 10, daughter of Motiar Rahman, a resident of Rasulpur Village under Mahishkhocha Union of the upazila. She was a fourth grader at a local primary school.Local and the deceased's family sources said the girl came in contact with a live electric wire while she was picking up broken tree branches in a garden in the morning, which left her seriously injured.Later on, she was rescued and taken to Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, where the child was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.MEHERPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Gangni Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 25, a resident of Banshbaria Village under Gangni Municipality.Quoting locals, police said Rubel was working as a construction worker in a house at Nityanandanpur in the morning. At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire while working at around 11:30 am, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued and taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where Rubel Hossain was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.JHALAKATI: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Tahsin Khalifa, 9, son of Shah Ali Khalifa, a resident of Sarmahal Village in the upazila. He was a second grader at Sarmahal Qarimia Madrasa.Local sources said Tahsin came in contact with live electricity when a torn wire of Palli Bidyut fell on him while he was returning home from the madrasa in the morning, which left the boy critically injured.Locals rescued him and rushed to Nalchhity Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tahsin dead.Nalchhity PS OC Md Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.BOGURA: A minor girl was electrocuted in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The incident took place in Ratnipara Dakshinpara area under Dhunat Sadar Union of the upazila at around 8 am.Deceased Mithila Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Mohabbat Ali, a resident of the area.According to local sources, a bicycle, which was kept at Mithila's house, became electrified as a live electric wire had been fallen on it. Mithila came in contact with the bicycle when she was playing around it. She died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhunat PS Mustafiz confirmed the incident.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The incident took place in Bhuiyanbo Village under Bahadursadi Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 22, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Isswarpur Village under the union. He worked as a professional electrician.According to locals, Mohammad Ali came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working in a house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the electrician dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Kaliganj PS SI Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.SUNAMGANJ: A lineman was electrocuted in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place at around 9:20 am in Nowdhar Village under Paikurati Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 25, son of Manjurul Islam, hailed from Karli Village under Chollisa Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.Nowdhar Power Sub-station line technician Md Rafiqul Islam said Enamul came in contact with live electric wire when he along with another lineman Shafiq Mia, 22 tried to shut down No. 6 feeder before disconnecting the power supply. Both of them were injured at that time.Locals rescued them and took to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr Mousumi Akhter declared Enamul Haque dead.Injured Shafiq Mia was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital."The accident happened due to the victim's carelessness," said Md Hafizur Rahamn, AGM of Dharmapasha Sub-Zonal Office of Netrakona Palli Bidyut Samity.Dharmapasha PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman said being informed, police went there and recovered the body.Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.JAMALPUR: A man was electrocuted in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 40, a resident of Lauchapara Village under Kamalpur Union in the upazila.Kamalpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mashiur Rahman said the man came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while bathing a cow with an electric motor, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.CHATTOGRAM: A rickshaw-puller was electrocuted when an electric wire from a pole fell onto his vehicle in Oxygen area of the city on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Jahed Ali, 38, a resident of Palashi Union in Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat District.Kamruzzaman, senior station officer of Bayezid Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident took place near Oxygen intersection under Bayezid Police Station at around 9:30 am when an electric wire from a pole fell onto his vehicle, which left Jahed critically injured.On information, the fire service personnel rushed there and took him to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Meanwhile, the passenger of the rickshaw managed to get down immediately.