Biden not to apologize for US bombing Japan during Hiroshima visit

WASHINGTON, May 18: US President Joe Biden won't apologize for the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Jake Sullivan, the White House's national security adviser said on Wednesday.Responding to a journalist's question as to whether Biden intends to issue an apology for the US dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese cities, Sullivan said that the US president wouldn't be making a statement at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.During a briefing aboard the presidential plane heading to Japan for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7), he pointed out that along with other G7 leaders, Biden would participate in a number of other events and pay respects but from the president's point of view this was not "a bilateral moment."Japan chairs the G7 this year. The summit of its leaders will be held from May 19 through 21. TASS