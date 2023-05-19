Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden not to apologize for US bombing Japan during Hiroshima visit

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

WASHINGTON, May 18:  US President Joe Biden won't apologize for the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Jake Sullivan, the White House's national security adviser said on Wednesday.

Responding to a journalist's question as to whether Biden intends to issue an apology for the US dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese cities, Sullivan said that the US president wouldn't be making a statement at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

During a briefing aboard the presidential plane heading to Japan for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7), he pointed out that along with other G7 leaders, Biden would participate in a number of other events and pay respects but from the president's point of view this was not "a bilateral moment."

Japan chairs the G7 this year. The summit of its leaders will be held from May 19 through 21.    TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit
Biden not to apologize for US bombing Japan during Hiroshima visit
NATO reaches back to Cold War past with first major defence plans in decades
China envoy, in Kyiv, eyes talks with Zelensky
Putin, Zelenskyy agree to meet with 'African leaders peace mission,' says Ramaphosa
Imran's bail extended; supporters face trial in military courts
EU elections set for June 6 to 9, 2024
Coming years 'critical' to slash plastic pollution: UN


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft