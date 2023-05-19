Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Anderson ready to miss Ireland Test in Ashes fitness bid

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Anderson ready to miss Ireland Test in Ashes fitness bid

Anderson ready to miss Ireland Test in Ashes fitness bid

LONDON, MAY 18: James Anderson said Wednesday he was willing to miss England's upcoming Test against Ireland if that means he has fully recovered from a groin strain in time for the Ashes.

The 40-year-old, the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 685 wickets, sustained the injury during last week's opening day of Lancashire's County Championship match against Somerset.

It stoked fears of a possible repeat of the start of the 2019 Ashes when Anderson, having come back from a torn calf, bowled just four overs in the first Test before breaking down.

His absence left a huge hole in England's attack as Australia won by 251 runs.

Anderson missed the remainder of a series that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Recent scans were sufficiently positive for Anderson to be included in England's 15-man squad for the one-off Lord's Test against Ireland, starting on June 1.

But England may decide it is in their best interests to spare Anderson from Ireland duty before the Ashes opener at Edgbaston a fortnight later.

"I think I will be fit for the Ireland game," said Anderson.
 
The swing bowler, speaking at an event for England sponsors Radox, added: "Whether I play or not is probably another matter really. I definitely don't want to risk it.

"I am desperate to be fit for the first Ashes Test. If that means missing the Ireland Test, so be it.

"I feel good. I had a scan on the second day of that game (Lancashire v Somerset) -- it was a little groin strain. It's a 10-day recovery period, and I'm rehabbing already, running next week.

"It was the best result of a bad situation. That situation (in 2019) was a different injury, a more serious injury."

Anderson, who has taken 16 wickets in four County Championship matches this season, said his groin problem may have been a blessing in disguise given a packed Ashes schedule of five Tests in just over six weeks.

"I was disappointed to have to pull out of a game but, with what's to come in the summer, it was actually a pretty good result," he said.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anderson ready to miss Ireland Test in Ashes fitness bid
New coach Bielsa says Uruguay can dream of return to greatness
Milner to leave Liverpool at season's end
BSPA Sports Award to be held on May 28
Three of four sex assault charges dropped against
Hosts struggling to avoid innings defeat
Three Indian oncologists consulted for Heath Streak cancer treatment
Team digs in for wins in difficult scenarios pleases Papon


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft