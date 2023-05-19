New coach Bielsa says Uruguay can dream of return to greatness







Known as "El Loco" (the madman), the 67-year-old is widely considered as one of football's most influential coaches, even though his trophy cabinet is relatively bare compared to other greats of the game, such as Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti or Jose Mourinho.



Bielsa's long-expected signature had created great excitement in Uruguay over the past month, following an underwhelming group stage exit at last year's World Cup in Qatar, after which Diego Alonso did not renew his contract.

But despite the international retirements of star attacking duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Bielsa is convinced the current crop of players from the tiny South American country of just 3.5 million people can bring back the glory years.



Uruguay fans can feed their dreams of glory on the basis of their "top level players," he told reporters at the Centenario stadium in central Montevideo.



Bielsa claimed he turned down much more lucrative offers from club sides to take over the reins at the two-time World Cup winners, whose last global triumph was in 1950.



"One of the main things that I took into account was that no club would have been able to offer me a group of players like those that Uruguay have right now," he said.



The new generation of stars includes Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, forward Darwin Nunez of Liverpool and Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.



Despite his lofty standing in the game, three Argentine titles with Newell's Old Boys (two) and Velez Sarsfield, Olympic gold with Argentina's under-23 side and a Championship crown with Leeds United are his only trophies.



Yet Guardiola himself has described Bielsa as "the best coach in the world." AFP

