Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Milner to leave Liverpool at season's end

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

LONDON, MAY 18: James Milner will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League giants announced Wednesday as they confirmed several departures from Anfield.

Milner will bow out alongside Roberto Firmino, whose exit has long been forecast, as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

All the quartet will be out of contract after the end of the current campaign.

"We can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer," said a Liverpool statement.

Veteran former England midfielder Milner, 37, has been linked with a move to either high-flyers Brighton or hometown club Leeds following an eight-year stint at Anfield. He made his Premier League debut for Leeds aged 16 in 2002 and had spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool in 2015.

His total of 617 appearances leaves Milner behind only Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632) in the Premier League list, although the trio are still shy of England goalkeeping great Peter Shilton's tally of 848 games, a record set in the old First Division.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anderson ready to miss Ireland Test in Ashes fitness bid
New coach Bielsa says Uruguay can dream of return to greatness
Milner to leave Liverpool at season's end
BSPA Sports Award to be held on May 28
Three of four sex assault charges dropped against
Hosts struggling to avoid innings defeat
Three Indian oncologists consulted for Heath Streak cancer treatment
Team digs in for wins in difficult scenarios pleases Papon


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft