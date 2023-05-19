Video
Friday, 19 May, 2023
Sports

Kool-BSPA Sports Award

BSPA Sports Award to be held on May 28

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Sports Reporter

The winners of the Kool - Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) Sports Award will get cash prizes along crest at the colourful programme to be held on 28 May at a local hotel in Dhaka.

In 1964, BSPA introduced the award for the first time in the country. The oldest organisation of the sports journalists had honoured numerous sports persons over the years. This time, BSPA has announced the shortlist of athletes of the year for 2022.

 Bangladesh national cricket team opener Liton Kumar Das, Bangladesh women's football team captain Sabina Khatun and Asia Cup gold medallist Archer Nasrin Akter have been included in the squad.

Liton Das and Sabina are shortlisted for the popular choice award 2022 too. Fastest men Imranur Rahman is there as well. The winners of the two categories will be announced on the award day.

A total of 19 former and current athletes, organisers, and organisations in 15 categories will be awarded there. BSPA introduced cash prize in the award programme to add more colour to it.

The fans will be able to cast their vote for their favourite options from the Popular Choice Award list through the BSPA website (www.bspa.com.bd) until 26 May.



« PreviousNext »


