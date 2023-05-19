

Hosts struggling to avoid innings defeat



Being followed on, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were batting on not and five runs respectively.



Earlier in the morning, West Indies-A declared their 1st innings on 427 for seven. Overnight's batter Joshua Da Silva could put in four runs to his previous day's 73 before getting out while Kevin Sinclair remained unbeaten on 53, who resumed batting from 47.

Musfik Hasan hauled three wickets for 54 runs, Nayeem Hasan took two while Ripon Mondol and Saif Hassan shared the rest between them.



Bangladesh-A in reply, were bowled out for 264 runs in their 1st innings after disastrous batting display despite bucks from Saif Hasan, Jaker Ali and skipper Afif Hossain Dhrubo.



Opener Shadman departed on two while to bring Saif in the middle. Zakir was dismissed on 30. Mahmudul Hasan Joy came to bat at four and returned to the dugout scoring two runs. Afif then came to bat on and join with Saif. The pair added 101 runs together but their attitude was not at all fit for longer version cricket. Saif missed a ton for five runs faced 71 balls only, who hit 14 boundaries and couple of over boundaries! Afif missed a half century for five runs as well and he faced 41 balls to hit seven fours and two sixes.



Jaker Ali however, remained unbeaten on 64 without any support and witnessed wicket throwing procession from the other end as the last five batters added 17 runs together.



Jair McAllister hauled five wickets for 60 runs while Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer shared two wickets each. Yannic Cariah picked the rest.



