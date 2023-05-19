Video
'I think more about others now', says Mourinho

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BERLIN, MAY 18: Roma manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday he has adopted a more selfless attitude in recent years.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Bayer Leverkusen, Mourinho -- who lifted the Champions League with Inter Milan and Porto, along with the Europa League with Man Utd -- said he was a more selfless person now.
"The present is more important. The past is the past. We don't know the future.
"Obviously, I would love to get to this final. Not so much for me. As I said, I've become a different person and think more about others than myself."

"I would like it so much for the boys and for the fans. The fans because they are absolutely extraordinary, the boys are an incredible group, they are having a season in which they are giving everything."    AFP


