Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup 2026 teams to be based in 'clusters': Infantino

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

LOS ANGELES, MAY 18: Teams at the expanded 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be based in regional clusters during the early rounds to ease travel, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Los Angeles to unveil the official logo and branding for the tournament, Infantino said the move was prompted by the scale of the 2026 finals.

For the first time the next World Cup will include 48 teams up from 32 and will be co-hosted by three countries, another first.

"The challenges will be the whole logistics around it," Infantino said. "It's a continent three countries and not three small countries either three big countries.

"The distances, the time zones, the climatic differences too altitude in Mexico, sea level in other parts.
 
"So for us it's important to create the right environment for the teams and the fans to be put in the best possible conditions.

"Meaning not having to travel too much, especially at the beginning. So we will create some clusters where teams will be based depending on the draw and then they will play their games in that particular cluster."

Infantino said travel, and the move towards basing teams in regions, had been discussed at a meeting in Doha last week of the 32 coaches involved in last year's World Cup.

"This was one of the advantages of the World Cup in Qatar, where a player, one hour after the game, was in his bed," he said.
"(In 2026) there will be some travel involved but we will coordinate that and make sure that it will be the best possible conditions for the teams."

Infantino meanwhile hopes the tournament can build on the success of the 1994 finals in the US, which helped establish Major League Soccer in North America. Asked what he wanted the legacy of 2026 to be, Infantino told AFP: "That soccer will be the number one sport in North America. "Infantino's remarks came as FIFA rolled out a "green carpet" for celebrities and former players at the Griffith Observatory overlooking Los Angeles.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anderson ready to miss Ireland Test in Ashes fitness bid
New coach Bielsa says Uruguay can dream of return to greatness
Milner to leave Liverpool at season's end
BSPA Sports Award to be held on May 28
Three of four sex assault charges dropped against
Hosts struggling to avoid innings defeat
Three Indian oncologists consulted for Heath Streak cancer treatment
Team digs in for wins in difficult scenarios pleases Papon


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft