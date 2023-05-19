

KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg



Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources was present as the chief guest.



Waseqa Ayesha Khan heard the problems being created among the stakeholders due to the acute shortage of the natural guess. She assured the participants of the meeting to convey their grievances to the government, so that it takes appropriate steps to solve the problems.

Chief guest Waseqa Ayesha Khanhower said, efforts have been taken by the government import liquefied natural gas regularly and to explore gas from the on shore and off shore blocks to meet the local demand.



She said 100 economic zones are being established in the country and the government is taking adequate steps to supply energy and utility to the economic zones.



She said due to the growing industrialization and development of the national economy, the demand for electricity and gas has increased. The country is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are all partners in the progress of Bangladesh, she added.'



The meeting was chaired by the Managing Director of KGDCL Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.



Recently, due to the effect of Cyclone Mokha and considering the energy security to deal with natural disasters, the government decided to move the LNG terminal to a safe place in the deep sea. As a result, LNG supply to the KGDCL distribution network was temporarily stopped.



Rafiqul Islam, managing director of KGDCL, said, 'The talk of Chattogram being isolated from the national grid is not correct.



The Chattogram gas distribution network is connected to the national grid, but the reality is that earlier gas was supplied to Chattogram from different gas fields of the country through the national grid, currently gas is being supplied to other parts of the country by meeting the demand of the Chattogram region from the LNG source.



Various industry owners, cabs and customer representatives including representatives of Chattogram Chamber, BGMEA, BKMEA, Bangladesh CNG Filling Station and Conversion Workshop Owners Association, divisional heads of KGDCL, KGDCL Officers Welfare Association and CBA leaders and concerned officials were also present and spoke on the exchange meeting. CHATTOGRAM, May 18: Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) on Thursday held a discussion meeting on the prevailing shortage of natural gas in the region.Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources was present as the chief guest.Waseqa Ayesha Khan heard the problems being created among the stakeholders due to the acute shortage of the natural guess. She assured the participants of the meeting to convey their grievances to the government, so that it takes appropriate steps to solve the problems.Chief guest Waseqa Ayesha Khanhower said, efforts have been taken by the government import liquefied natural gas regularly and to explore gas from the on shore and off shore blocks to meet the local demand.She said 100 economic zones are being established in the country and the government is taking adequate steps to supply energy and utility to the economic zones.She said due to the growing industrialization and development of the national economy, the demand for electricity and gas has increased. The country is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are all partners in the progress of Bangladesh, she added.'The meeting was chaired by the Managing Director of KGDCL Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.Recently, due to the effect of Cyclone Mokha and considering the energy security to deal with natural disasters, the government decided to move the LNG terminal to a safe place in the deep sea. As a result, LNG supply to the KGDCL distribution network was temporarily stopped.Rafiqul Islam, managing director of KGDCL, said, 'The talk of Chattogram being isolated from the national grid is not correct.The Chattogram gas distribution network is connected to the national grid, but the reality is that earlier gas was supplied to Chattogram from different gas fields of the country through the national grid, currently gas is being supplied to other parts of the country by meeting the demand of the Chattogram region from the LNG source.Various industry owners, cabs and customer representatives including representatives of Chattogram Chamber, BGMEA, BKMEA, Bangladesh CNG Filling Station and Conversion Workshop Owners Association, divisional heads of KGDCL, KGDCL Officers Welfare Association and CBA leaders and concerned officials were also present and spoke on the exchange meeting.