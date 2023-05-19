Stocks rise on fresh stakes







At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 8.94 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,290 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 0.23 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 1.96 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 2,195.



The DSE turnover also rose to Tk 932 crore, from Tk 711 crore, the turnover on Wednesday.

Of the issues traded, 115 advanced, 57 declined, and 181 did not see any price movements.



The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Rupali Life Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Gemini Sea Food, Prabhati Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Munnu Ceramics, Sea Pearl Beach and Unique Hotel.



Top 10 companies with price increase are:- BGIC, Khan Brothers PP, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Navana CNG, Global Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Sinobangla Industries, Nettle Insurance, Meghna Cement and National Tea.



Top 10 decliners are: Dutch-Bangla Bank, Gemini Sea Food, Midland Bank, Heidelberg Cement, Agni Systems, Crystal Insurance, Apex Foods, Paramount Textiles, ITC, and Intake Ltd.



At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI increased by 25 points to 1,315. 76 of the 211 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 90 has remained unchanged. Tk 12.73 crore has been transacted.



Stocks rose on Thursday as the investors made fresh stakes pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 8.94 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,290 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 0.23 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 1.96 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 2,195.The DSE turnover also rose to Tk 932 crore, from Tk 711 crore, the turnover on Wednesday.Of the issues traded, 115 advanced, 57 declined, and 181 did not see any price movements.The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Rupali Life Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Gemini Sea Food, Prabhati Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Munnu Ceramics, Sea Pearl Beach and Unique Hotel.Top 10 companies with price increase are:- BGIC, Khan Brothers PP, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Navana CNG, Global Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Sinobangla Industries, Nettle Insurance, Meghna Cement and National Tea.Top 10 decliners are: Dutch-Bangla Bank, Gemini Sea Food, Midland Bank, Heidelberg Cement, Agni Systems, Crystal Insurance, Apex Foods, Paramount Textiles, ITC, and Intake Ltd.At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI increased by 25 points to 1,315. 76 of the 211 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 90 has remained unchanged. Tk 12.73 crore has been transacted.