Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise on fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose on Thursday as the investors made fresh stakes pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 8.94 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,290 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 0.23 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,368. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 1.96 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 2,195.

The DSE turnover also rose to Tk 932 crore, from Tk 711 crore, the turnover on Wednesday.

Of the issues traded, 115 advanced, 57 declined, and 181 did not see any price movements.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Rupali Life Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Gemini Sea Food, Prabhati Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Munnu Ceramics, Sea Pearl Beach and Unique Hotel.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- BGIC, Khan Brothers PP, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Navana CNG, Global Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Sinobangla Industries, Nettle Insurance, Meghna Cement and National Tea.

Top 10 decliners are: Dutch-Bangla Bank, Gemini Sea Food, Midland Bank, Heidelberg Cement, Agni Systems, Crystal Insurance, Apex Foods, Paramount Textiles, ITC, and Intake Ltd.

At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI increased by 25 points to 1,315. 76 of the 211 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 90 has remained unchanged. Tk 12.73 crore has been transacted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft