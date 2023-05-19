Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Correspondent

Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join

Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join

The 18th edition of the popular international tourism fair Dhaka Travel Mart begins at the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Thursday.

Organized by the Bangladesh Monitor, a leading travel and tourism publication, the three-day fair is supported by the private sector airline Air Astra as the title sponsor, while US-Bangla Airlines and Eastern Bank Ltd have joined as the premium sponsor and the banking partner respectively.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid MP formally inaugurated the fair as the Chief Guest.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Md. Mokammel Hossain, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Md.

 Rahat Anwar, Chairman, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board; Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra; Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Ziaul Karim Head of Communications and External Affairs, EBL and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor.

Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "Our main objective is to bring together the stakeholders and provide a platform for their mutual interaction to facilitate the overall development of Bangladesh tourism. Dhaka Travel Mart is an opportunity for the sellers to showcase and promote their travel products and services, while buyers can choose their needed services directly."

Wahidul Alam said 50 organizations representing national tourism organizations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare service providers among others from home and abroad showcasing their products and services in 65 stalls and 7 pavilions. The participating countries are - India Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, KSA, Oman, UAE. and host Bangladesh.

Visitors during 3-days of the fair can enjoy attractive offers from the participating organizations including discounts on air tickets and hotel accommodation, tour packages among many others.

The fair can be visited every day from 10 am to 8 pm and until May 20, 2023 on payment of an entry fee of Tk. 50 per person.

 Visitors can win attractive door prizes in the raffle draw- to be held every day- including airline tickets to Cairo, Dubai, Male, Bangkok, Kolkata, hotel accommodation and complimentary lunch/ dinner at star hotels among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft