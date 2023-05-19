

Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join



Organized by the Bangladesh Monitor, a leading travel and tourism publication, the three-day fair is supported by the private sector airline Air Astra as the title sponsor, while US-Bangla Airlines and Eastern Bank Ltd have joined as the premium sponsor and the banking partner respectively.



State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid MP formally inaugurated the fair as the Chief Guest.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Md. Mokammel Hossain, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Md.



Rahat Anwar, Chairman, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board; Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra; Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Ziaul Karim Head of Communications and External Affairs, EBL and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor.



Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "Our main objective is to bring together the stakeholders and provide a platform for their mutual interaction to facilitate the overall development of Bangladesh tourism. Dhaka Travel Mart is an opportunity for the sellers to showcase and promote their travel products and services, while buyers can choose their needed services directly."



Wahidul Alam said 50 organizations representing national tourism organizations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare service providers among others from home and abroad showcasing their products and services in 65 stalls and 7 pavilions. The participating countries are - India Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, KSA, Oman, UAE. and host Bangladesh.



Visitors during 3-days of the fair can enjoy attractive offers from the participating organizations including discounts on air tickets and hotel accommodation, tour packages among many others.



The fair can be visited every day from 10 am to 8 pm and until May 20, 2023 on payment of an entry fee of Tk. 50 per person.



Visitors can win attractive door prizes in the raffle draw- to be held every day- including airline tickets to Cairo, Dubai, Male, Bangkok, Kolkata, hotel accommodation and complimentary lunch/ dinner at star hotels among others.



