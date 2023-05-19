Video
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called upon Uzbekistan to invest in 100 special economic zones and hi-tech parks in the country launched under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's special initiative.

The minister called for re-introduction of direct flights between Bangladesh-Uzbekistan to increase bilateral trade and expand the tourism sector.

He made this call when a delegation led by Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhrom Aloev met at commerce ministry on Thursday.

Tipu Munshi said there is a lot of potential for development of business and tourism sectors in both the countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built 100 economic zones and hi-tech parks in the country and announced attractive incentive packages and facilities for foreign investors.

He called upon Uzbek investors to make use of this opportunity to invest.

The Commerce Minister told the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan that if direct flight between Bangladesh-Uzbekistan are opened and visas process simplified, businessmen of the two countries will be able to visit and find investment areas.

Government-to-government as well as business-to-business communication should be increased, he said emphasizing on strengthening bilateral relations by finding potential areas for overall benefits including trade between the two countries.
 
The Uzkek Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhram Aloyev said his government will take quick steps to start direct flights.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working with special importance on economic diplomacy, the minister said Bangladesh will attend the 'Inter-Governmental Commission' meeting to be held in Uzbekistan next August.

It is also reported that a business delegation led by Tipu Munshi to this meeting in which both sides would discuss ways to increase participation of private sector as well as government initiatives to  expand products and trade between the two countries. Recalling the hospitality during his visits to Tashkent as Minister of Commerce in 2019 and 2022, he said Uzbekistan is one of the only two landlocked countries in the world. It is located on the ancient silk route. The country has become a center of trade, economy, and development of science, culture and industry.

He also said Bangladesh is exporting medicines to more than 152 countries including USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Australia and major developed countries. Apart from importing pharmaceutical products and generic drugs, there is huge scope for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of readymade garments, jute, jute products, frozen alloys, ceramic products, ICT products, handicrafts, leather agriculture, fresh fruits, vegetables and agro-mechanization skills development and technology transfer. He said.

During the meeting, the Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister urged Bangladesh to showcase products in his country's market. He said Bangladesh has achieved success as all indicators said under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh's pharmaceutical products are well known in the world. At the same time, he called upon businessmen of Bangladesh to invest in Uzbekistan and expressed his determination to take the relationship between the two countries to a more close and strong position.

In the fiscal 2021-2022, Bangladesh imported US$ 8.80 million goods from Uzbekistan as against an export of $ 26.33 million.


