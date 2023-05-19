Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

TOKYO, May 18: Micron said Thursday it will invest $3.6 billion to produce next-generation semiconductors in Japan, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with some of the world's biggest chipmakers.

Kishida is trying to boost the domestic chip industry, after the weaknesses in global semiconductor supply chains were exposed by developments including the pandemic and the ongoing US-China tussle over advanced tech.

Attendees at the Kishida meeting on Thursday included senior executives from Taiwan's TSMC, South Korean giant Samsung, and US titans Intel, Micron and IBM.

"Micron expects to invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in 1-gamma process technology over the next few years, with close support from the Japanese government," the firm said in a statement, referring to the production of advanced DRAM memory chips.

The investment would "enable the next wave of end-to-end technology innovation such as rapidly emerging generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications".

Micron added that it would be the first firm to bring extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chip-making to Japan. It described the tech as the "most sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing process in the world".

Kishida told the executives that "the government will work towards further expansion of direct investment in Japan and support for the semiconductor industry", but there were no details on any financial support from Tokyo.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Kishida was set to hand Micron $1.5 billion in incentives.

Japan has already agreed to pour half a billion dollars into a new project to develop and make next-gen chips domestically.

That deal involves eight major companies, including Sony, SoftBank and Toyota, who are partnering in a new firm called Rapidus that hopes to begin mass production by 2027.

TSMC and Sony have also inked their own partnership for a $7 billion plant in Japan.

Last month, Europe too announced plans to ramp up local chip production, with the goal of doubling its current global market share to 20 percent by 2030.

Chips are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, powering everything from cars to smartphones, and they are forecast to become a $1 trillion industry globally by 2030.

Much of the world's semiconductor manufacturing is based in Taiwan.

Fears have grown about the impact of any Chinese military action to seize the self-ruled island, which it claims as its territory.

The chip industry moves by Japan and Europe come as the United States and China lock horns over access to advanced semiconductors.

Washington has in recent years sought to prevent advanced US chip tech from being exported to China, citing national security concerns.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft