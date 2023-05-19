

DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary



Recently, the 6th anniversary celebration was held at the head office of DBL Ceramics where the Vice Chairman of DBL Group MA Rahim, Executive Director, Finance Md Billal Hossain Patwary and Head of Operations of DBL Ceramics Md Bayazed Bashar, along with officials of DBL Ceramics were present.



DBL Ceramics Ltd started their journey on 16 May 2017 with the aim of delivering versatile and aesthetically-designed tiles to the customers.

Initially with one production line, the organisation used to produce 8,000 square metre tiles per day, whereas now with the 3rd production line, DBL Ceramics increased the daily production capacity to 35,000 square metre tiles.



DBL Ceramics aims to bring more innovation in their products and services in the coming days, adds the release.



As a result, DBL Ceramics is poised to capture a large share of the local tiles market, while also aiming to establish the ceramic industry of Bangladesh in the global market at a larger scale.

