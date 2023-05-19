

OPPO launches Inspiration Challenge 2023



Based on the brand proposition of "Inspiration Ahead", OPPO and its global technology ecosystem partners aim to bring new and innovative solutions to life by providing funding, support, and partnership opportunities worth $4,40,000 in total, said a press release.



The institute has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn in launching the initiative.

Applications for the "2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge" will start from May 8 to June 30, with three regional demo events set to take place in Bangkok, Boston and Shenzhen in early August, said the release.



Finalists from each regional demo event will be invited to join the Inspiration Challenge Acceleration Camp and meet with OPPO executives and technical experts to revise their proposals before the global final demo event at the end of August.



All the proposals for "OPPO Inspiration Challenge" this year will be evaluated based on the four criteria of Feasibility, Technological Innovation, Long-term Potential, and Social Values.



A total of 15 qualified proposals from regional demo events will be selected as global finalists and top five winning proposals will be selected in the global final demo event, each being awarded a grant of USD $50,000, added the release.



Meanwhile, Oppo Research Institute will provide further partnership opportunities to the top 45 proposals worldwide - made up of the top 15 proposals in each regional challenge - including, productization and commercialization opportunities.



An incubation fund totaling US$190,000 will be set up to co-develop solutions for implementation, strategic partnership and investment opportunities, opportunities to showcase at global technology events, opportunity to receive cloud resources and technical support from Amazon Web Services, according to the press release.



"OPPO believes deeply in the idea of 'Virtuous innovation.' As we continue to explore new technology, we remain dedicated to doing so in a way that puts people first," said Levin Liu, head of the OPPO Research Institute.



"With global issues like public health, accessible technology and environmental protection being the key concerns, we could not rely on our own efforts to provide solutions, he said. "We have therefore initiated the Inspiration Challenge to empower like-minded innovators to tackle these big issues together with us using the power of technology and create a better world for all."



