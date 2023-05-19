Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO launches Inspiration Challenge 2023

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

OPPO launches Inspiration Challenge 2023

OPPO launches Inspiration Challenge 2023

OPPO Research Institute has announced the launch of "2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge" on World Smile Day.

Based on the brand proposition of "Inspiration Ahead", OPPO and its global technology ecosystem partners aim to bring new and innovative solutions to life by providing funding, support, and partnership opportunities worth $4,40,000 in total, said a press release.

The institute has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn in launching the initiative.  

Applications for the "2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge" will start from May 8 to June 30, with three regional demo events set to take place in Bangkok, Boston and Shenzhen in early August, said the release.

Finalists from each regional demo event will be invited to join the Inspiration Challenge Acceleration Camp and meet with OPPO executives and technical experts to revise their proposals before the global final demo event at the end of August.

All the proposals for "OPPO Inspiration Challenge" this year will be evaluated based on the four criteria of Feasibility, Technological Innovation, Long-term Potential, and Social Values.

A total of 15 qualified proposals from regional demo events will be selected as global finalists and top five winning proposals will be selected in the global final demo event, each being awarded a grant of USD $50,000, added the release.

Meanwhile, Oppo Research Institute will provide further partnership opportunities to the top 45 proposals worldwide - made up of the top 15 proposals in each regional challenge - including, productization and commercialization opportunities.

An incubation fund totaling US$190,000 will be set up to co-develop solutions for implementation, strategic partnership and investment opportunities, opportunities to showcase at global technology events, opportunity to receive cloud resources and technical support from Amazon Web Services, according to the press release.

"OPPO believes deeply in the idea of 'Virtuous innovation.' As we continue to explore new technology, we remain dedicated to doing so in a way that puts people first," said Levin Liu, head of the OPPO Research Institute.

"With global issues like public health, accessible technology and environmental protection being the key concerns, we could not rely on our own efforts to provide solutions, he said. "We have therefore initiated the Inspiration Challenge to empower like-minded innovators to tackle these big issues together with us using the power of technology and create a better world for all."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft