Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:48 PM
Shishu Academy, Save the Children to promote education

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

Bangladesh Shishu Academy and Save the Children in Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to adopt the learning through-play approach countrywide.

Through this MoU, it is expected that Bangladesh Shishu Academy will take the lead in creating a 'learning through playing' environment for the children in Bangladesh with the support of Championing Play project of Save the Children funded by the Lego Foundation. On Wednesday, an event of a MoU signing was held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy premises, said a press release.

Aarathi Vinodh, education sector director of Save the Children, welcomed the guests and Shaheen Islam, project director, shared the objectives of the Championing Play project and its main tasks. The Championing Play project in Gaibandha provides schools and homes with a bag called 'Magic Bag' which contains various play materials and is used by children to play with, in order to introduce play-based learning to children. Under this MoU, Save the Children in Bangladesh will supply 'Magic Bags' to 71 learning centers of Shishu Academy. Save the Children's Championing Play Project will also provide orientation to Bangladesh Shishu Academy officials to ensure the effective use of play materials.

President of the event, Director General of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Children's Literary Anjeer Liton said, "We have expressed interest in using Save the Children's championing play project 'Magic Bag' in the pre-primary centers of Bangladesh Shishu Academy. It will make children's childhood easy and beautiful. I hope this joint work will continue in the future."

Lucky Inam, the chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy and prominent drama personality, was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony. He said, "The children of Bangladesh Shishu Academy will be delighted to learn through play with the help of the Magic Bag provided by Save the Children's Championing Play Project. I hope that Bangladesh Shishu Academy will do more constructive work together with Save the Children in the future."

Save the Children in Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen expressed interest in working more with the Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Save the Children's Championing Play Project Manager Rehnuma Akhtar, and Championing Play Project Officer Janelle Gomez were also present on the occasion.


