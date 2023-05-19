Video
Siemens profit triples on orders boost

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

FRANKFURT, May 18: German industrial conglomerate Siemens raised its outlook for 2023 on Wednesday after second-quarter profits nearly tripled on higher orders.

Between January and March, the group booked a net profit of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), up from 1.2 billion euros year-on-year.

Siemens said the boost came from the partial reversal of an impairment charge linked to its stake in Siemens Energy, as well as a 15-percent jump in new orders.

Group revenues also climbed by 15 percent to hit 19.4 billion euros.

Demand was especially strong at the group's smart infrastructure and mobility units, helped by easing global supply chain bottlenecks.

Siemens, which runs its financial year from October to September, said it had won a record 2.9-billion-euro contract in the second quarter to deliver 1,200 electric locomotives for Indian Railways.    AFP



