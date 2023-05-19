

Singer signs contract with superstar Arefin Shuvo



High Officials from Singer Bangladesh Ltd. and their creative agency Mighty Byte were present during the signing ceremony.



Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh M.H.M. Fairoz said on this occasion that, "Singer is in a continuous journey to make its customers' experiences better. Teaming up with a superstar like Mr. Arefin Shuvo is going to add value to the brand image. With our new brand manifesto, Singer is inviting the aspiring consumers to embrace inspiring life now. The star-power of Shuvo complements and enhances our invitation."

Arefin Shuvo shared his delight about his new partnership with Singer Bangladesh. He said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Singer Bangladesh. We are eyeing at something very exciting for my viewers and customers of Singer. I hope our united efforts will represent the aspirations of the people."



Singer Bangladesh Ltd has teamed up with Superstar Actor and Model Arefin Shuvo. Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Ltd M.H.M. Fairoz signed the contract with the noted actor at Singer Corporate Office recently, says a press release.High Officials from Singer Bangladesh Ltd. and their creative agency Mighty Byte were present during the signing ceremony.Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh M.H.M. Fairoz said on this occasion that, "Singer is in a continuous journey to make its customers' experiences better. Teaming up with a superstar like Mr. Arefin Shuvo is going to add value to the brand image. With our new brand manifesto, Singer is inviting the aspiring consumers to embrace inspiring life now. The star-power of Shuvo complements and enhances our invitation."Arefin Shuvo shared his delight about his new partnership with Singer Bangladesh. He said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Singer Bangladesh. We are eyeing at something very exciting for my viewers and customers of Singer. I hope our united efforts will represent the aspirations of the people."