

Prime Bank signs agreement with Crowne Plaza



Nazeem A. Choudhury,Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Mohammad Fawaad, Director of Operations of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding)on behalf of their respective organisations.



Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and ADC of Prime Bank Ltd & senior officials from both organizations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Under the agreement,Crowne Plaza will be offering Buy One Get One Free buffet and special discounts on rooms, fitness center, laundry service, A-La-Carte menu at Beast restaurants, banquet hall for Prime Bank credit cardholders. Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is a prestigious five-star hotel in the country and has become very famous for their hospitality.



