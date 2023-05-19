StanChart plants 2,500 trees at Lalmai-Mainamati heritage







Over two hundred Dhaka-based Standard Chartered employees volunteered to conduct the tree plantation initiative. Through this afforestation effort, the Bank aims to raise awareness about the immense cultural and historical value of the site, said a press release.



Standard Chartered's efforts also underscore the need to preserve the Lalmai-Mainamati heritage site and surrounding areas for future generations.

Saplings for the tree plantation were carefully curated by the Bank in collaboration with Tarupallab. Shal trees were planted to restore the Shal forest that once existed in the location. As the home of one of the most important Buddhist archaeological sites in Bangladesh, Lalmai-Mainamati holds great religious and spiritual significance to many.



To honour this, Standard Chartered employees planted Ashwatha saplings, which is the species of tree under which the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. Medicinal and rare plants were also sown to promote biodiversity and meet the needs of locals residing in the area. Ornamental trees were also planted to beautify the location. Saplings were planted on behalf of every single Standard Chartered employee.



Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "It is on all of us to protect and conserve the unique Lalmai-Mainamati archaeological heritage site, so that we can save our past for our future. As we move forward in our journey of progress and prosperity, we must not forget our responsibility to care for sites and locations such as these."



"Through this afforestation programme - where every single one of Standard Chartered Bangladesh's more than 2,000 colleagues are being represented by at least one sapling at the heritage site - we hope to raise awareness among local communities, businesses, and government authorities of the need to preserve our nation's diverse cultural and historical legacy," he added.



