

NCC Bank celebrates its 30th founding anniv



Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Past Vice-Chairman A.S.M Mainuddin Monem, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid were present on the occasion. Besides, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee S.M. Abu Mohsin and Director and Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader were present virtually in the Dua Mahfil.



Earlier, in the press conference Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid announced that, NCC Bank's cardholder shall enjoy charge free facilities from cash withdrawal in any ATM across the country.

Besides, Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors' Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam, M. Asheq Rahman and Md. Zakir Anam, SEVP & CIO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CFO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP & Company Secretary, Md. Monirul Alam, Head of Marketing & Branches Division, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque and Head of Human Resources Division, Syed Hasnain Mamun were also present on the occasion.



In addition, cake cutting ceremony was held in other branches and sub-branches and a "Dua Mahfil" and a "Blood Donation Camp" were also organized at head office to celebrate anniversary. Prayer were offered for all the sponsor directors both living and deceased at the Dua Mahfil.



NCC Bank started its glorious journey as a Bank on 17 May, 1993, said Md. Abul Bashar, Chairman of the bank. As such, the Bank is now 30 years old, and if the tenure as Financial Institute considered, it is now 38 years old. He said that during this long journey, NCC Bank played a remarkable role towards economic prosperity of our country. He mentioned that NCC Bank invested in every sector such as Industrial, RMG, Power and Infrastructural development of our country. Finally, he added by establishing accountability, transparency and good governance, NCC Bank has already become one of the leading banks in the country. NCC Bank has been moving forward with the support & trust of its valued customers and he hoped that the progress will continue in the future as well.



Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, we will launch charge free cash withdrawal facilities from ATM services very soon. He added that, Bank has focused on innovative technology for application-based products to build up an automated banking system. In the press conference, he mentioned that Bank has collected BDT 214 Crore from Islamic Banking activities which were started only 05 months ago.



