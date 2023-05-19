Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UN wants $100b to boost digitalisation in poor countries

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

GENEVA, May 18: The United Nations Wednesday demanded a tripling of pledges aimed at filling the global digitalisation gap, asking countries and the private sector to hike the funding to $100 billion by 2026.

Around 2.7 billion people around the world were offline in 2022, according to data from the International Telecommunications Union, the UN's telecoms agency.

"The digital connectivity divide separating the least developed countries from the rest of the world is widening," the ITU warned, launching an appeal for far more resources towards ensuring meaningful connectivity and digitalisation in the world's least developed countries (LDCs).

"Tech is at the top of the global agenda, but the benefits of digital technology are still out of reach for too many people," ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin said in a statement.

"If we are serious about digitalising the world in a way that is meaningful and sustainable, we must take action to accelerate digital transformation for everyone."

The world's 46 least developed countries are home to nearly one-third of the global offline population, the ITU said, lamenting that the internet is considered to be affordable in just two of those nations.

To rectify the situation, the ITU launched the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition in September 2021.

It is aimed at using public-private partnerships to help boost digitalisation in the world's hardest-to-connect communities, including LDCs, and developing countries that are landlocked or small island states.

That coalition began mobilising direct funding in February last year, and has so far raked in pledges of $30 billion, including $12 billion to bring LDCs online as quickly as possible, the ITU said.

In its statement, the ITU said it was launching "a worldwide appeal calling to increase the value of pledges for digitalising the world from the current $30 billion to $100 billion by 2026".    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft