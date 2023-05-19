Video
Home Business

UBS foresees $35b gain from Credit Suisse deal

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

GENEVA, May 18: Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, expects to get a nearly $35 billion boost from its acquisition of fallen rival Credit Suisse, according to a regulatory filing with US authorities.

Under pressure from Swiss authorities concerned about the possible collapse of Credit Suisse, UBS agreed to buy the troubled lender for $3.25 billion in the hastily-arranged deal in March.

UBS said in documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the purchase will result in "negative goodwill" -- a term meaning that the price paid to buy a company is significantly lower than its fair market value, producing a gain for the buyer.

"Due to the circumstances of the transaction, the purchase price will be lower than the net assets recognized, resulting in negative goodwill that is recorded in the income statement at the completion date," according to the papers filed late Monday.

UBS put the figure at $34.8 billion, a gain that will be noted in the second-quarter books of the mega-bank that will emerge once the deal is completed.

The banking giant noted that the figures could still change.

UBS also estimates that legal liabilities may cost as much as $4 billion, according to Bloomberg news agency.    AFP



