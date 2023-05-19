Uttara Bank declares 28pc dividends



Uttara Bank Ltd declared 28 percent (14pc stock and 14pc cash) dividend for the year-2022 which is the highest among scheduled Banks of the Country and passed the Annual Report-2022 along with the profit and loss account in its 40th Annual General Meeting held on Digital Platform recently, says a press release.The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman of the board, Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting. The shareholders connected with online link expressed their satisfaction on the overall development of the Bank.