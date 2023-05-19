Follow Cloud Computing guidelines: BB asks financial institutions







Earlier on March this year it issued an elaborative guideline for financial institutions on Cloud Computing use to ensure safety and security of online financial system.



BB's cloud computing guidelines aim at maintaining a strong firewall to restrict intruders' interference in financial data transfer to avoid risks by ensuring a strong information technology infrastructure in financial sector.

It directs all banks and financial service providers to ensure a safe and secured cloud computing within 31 December this year.



The BB circular states that over the recent years, Cloud Computing has created advantages in scale, resource elasticity, organizational agility, and operational resiliency. It enables banks and other financial institutions to respond rapidly on customer demands for products and services.



Trust in an effective financial system is crucial for a fully functioning economy. Cloud Computing is gaining increased use in recent years as Bank, Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI), Mobile Financial Service Provider (MFSP), Payment Service Provider (PSP), Payment System Operator (PSO) and other financial service providers seek to get relative easy and safe access to new technologies and also achieve immediate economies of scale.



However, organizations remain accountable for their overall end to end delivery of business activities, including any outsourced components. From a business strategy perspective, updated applications and platform transformations are significantly simpler on a cloud system.



Cloud Computing should be effectively managed to identify risks and monitor any industry concentration to mitigate risks to the overall financial stability of the economy.



This guideline is applicable to Bank, NBFI, MFSP, PSP, PSO and other financial service providers. Throughout this guideline all these institutions will be termed together as "The Organization".



This guideline addresses the approach and principles necessary for adoption of Cloud Computing by organization. However, it does not prescribe or recommend any specific Cloud Computing service, service arrangement, service agreement, service provider or deployment models.



Bangladesh Bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Market in a circular sent to all banks and non- bank financial institutions on Thursday reminding them to strictly follow the cloud computing guidelines on online data transfer and their protection.Earlier on March this year it issued an elaborative guideline for financial institutions on Cloud Computing use to ensure safety and security of online financial system.BB's cloud computing guidelines aim at maintaining a strong firewall to restrict intruders' interference in financial data transfer to avoid risks by ensuring a strong information technology infrastructure in financial sector.It directs all banks and financial service providers to ensure a safe and secured cloud computing within 31 December this year.The BB circular states that over the recent years, Cloud Computing has created advantages in scale, resource elasticity, organizational agility, and operational resiliency. It enables banks and other financial institutions to respond rapidly on customer demands for products and services.Trust in an effective financial system is crucial for a fully functioning economy. Cloud Computing is gaining increased use in recent years as Bank, Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI), Mobile Financial Service Provider (MFSP), Payment Service Provider (PSP), Payment System Operator (PSO) and other financial service providers seek to get relative easy and safe access to new technologies and also achieve immediate economies of scale.However, organizations remain accountable for their overall end to end delivery of business activities, including any outsourced components. From a business strategy perspective, updated applications and platform transformations are significantly simpler on a cloud system.Cloud Computing should be effectively managed to identify risks and monitor any industry concentration to mitigate risks to the overall financial stability of the economy.This guideline is applicable to Bank, NBFI, MFSP, PSP, PSO and other financial service providers. Throughout this guideline all these institutions will be termed together as "The Organization".This guideline addresses the approach and principles necessary for adoption of Cloud Computing by organization. However, it does not prescribe or recommend any specific Cloud Computing service, service arrangement, service agreement, service provider or deployment models.