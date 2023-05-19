Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Follow Cloud Computing guidelines: BB asks financial institutions

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Market in a circular sent to all banks and non- bank financial institutions on Thursday reminding them to strictly follow the cloud computing guidelines on online data transfer and their protection.

Earlier on March this year it issued an elaborative guideline for financial institutions on Cloud Computing use to ensure safety and security of online financial system.

BB's cloud computing guidelines aim at maintaining a strong firewall to restrict intruders' interference in financial data transfer to avoid risks by ensuring a strong information technology infrastructure in financial sector.

It directs all banks and financial service providers to ensure a safe and secured cloud computing within 31 December this year.

The BB circular states that over the recent years, Cloud Computing has created advantages in scale, resource elasticity, organizational agility, and operational resiliency. It enables banks and other financial institutions to respond rapidly on customer demands for products and services.

Trust in an effective financial system is crucial for a fully functioning economy. Cloud Computing is gaining increased use in recent years as Bank, Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI), Mobile Financial Service Provider (MFSP), Payment Service Provider (PSP), Payment System Operator (PSO) and other financial service providers seek to get relative easy and safe access to new technologies and also achieve  immediate economies of scale.

However, organizations remain accountable for their overall end to end delivery of business activities, including any outsourced components. From a business strategy perspective, updated applications and platform transformations are significantly simpler on a cloud system.

Cloud Computing should be effectively managed to identify risks and monitor any industry concentration to mitigate risks to the overall financial stability of the economy.

This guideline is applicable to Bank, NBFI, MFSP, PSP, PSO and other financial service providers. Throughout this guideline all these institutions will be termed together as "The Organization".

This guideline addresses the approach and principles necessary for adoption of Cloud Computing by  organization. However, it does not prescribe or recommend any specific Cloud Computing service, service arrangement, service agreement, service provider or deployment models.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft