Islami Bank hands over gift items for Hajj pilgrims

Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President, Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President and Saiful Islam, Head of Haji Camp Branch along with other officials of the bank were present on the occasion. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has handed over gift items for Hajj pilgrims to use in the Hajj Camp.Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank handed over the gifts to Md. Saiful Islam, Director of Hajj (Joint Secretary), at Hajj Office in Ashkona, Dhaka on Wednesday.Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President, Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President and Saiful Islam, Head of Haji Camp Branch along with other officials of the bank were present on the occasion.