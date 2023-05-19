Tk 1.085 trillion transacted thru 198 million MFS accounts in March







The record-breaking figure was achieved by a total of 198 million mobile bank account holders now in the country.



Bangladesh Bank data from the first month of the current financial year 2022-2023 reveals that Tk891.69 billion was transacted through mobile banking.

Subsequent months saw significant transaction volumes as well, with August Tk874.46 billion, September Tk876.35 billion, October Tk930.13 billion, November Tk921.25 billion and in December Tk961.32 billion.



Officials from Bangladesh Bank attributed the record transactions were possible due to Eid shopping which took place in March.



On the other hand transactions in January this year saw a total of Tk1.006 trillion, followed by Tk973.07 billion in February and finally in March, the highest ever mobile banking transaction amount of Tk1.085 trillion.



Over the first nine months (July-March) of fiscal 2022-2023, the number of registered mobile banking customers reached to a remarkable 198 million.



Mobile banking services extend payment services beyond daily transactions, enabling customers to pay electricity, gas, and water bills, as well as conduct shopping activities. The versatility of mobile banking makes it a popular choice for various purposes, including remittances, payment of service charges, and salary disbursement.



As a result, an increasing number of customers are opening mobile banking accounts every day to facilitate quick money transfers to remote areas of the country.



Mobile banking was introduced by the central bank in 2010 and since then it continues to grow in the country.



