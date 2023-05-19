Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 May, 2023, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 1.085 trillion transacted thru 198 million MFS accounts in March

Published : Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Transactions through 198 million mobile financial services (MFS) accounts in the country reached a staggering Tk1.085 trillion in March this year, driven by the convenience of the service for paying shopping bills and utility services.

The record-breaking figure was achieved by a total of 198 million mobile bank account holders now in the country.

Bangladesh Bank data from the first month of the current financial year 2022-2023 reveals that Tk891.69 billion was transacted through mobile banking.

Subsequent months saw significant transaction volumes as well, with August Tk874.46 billion, September Tk876.35 billion, October Tk930.13 billion, November Tk921.25 billion and in December Tk961.32 billion.

Officials from Bangladesh Bank attributed the record transactions were possible due to Eid shopping which took place in March.
 
On the other hand transactions in January this year saw a total of Tk1.006 trillion, followed by Tk973.07 billion in February and finally in March, the highest ever mobile banking transaction amount of Tk1.085 trillion.

Over the first nine months (July-March) of fiscal 2022-2023, the number of registered mobile banking customers reached to a remarkable 198 million.

Mobile banking services extend payment services beyond daily transactions, enabling customers to pay electricity, gas, and water bills, as well as conduct shopping activities. The versatility of mobile banking makes it a popular choice for various purposes, including remittances, payment of service charges, and salary disbursement.

As a result, an increasing number of customers are opening mobile banking accounts every day to facilitate quick money transfers to remote areas of the country.

Mobile banking was introduced by the central bank in 2010 and since then it continues to grow in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KGDCL holds discussion on gas supply crunch in Ctg
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
BD to bolster cross-border trade, tourism with India
Int’l tourism fair begins in Dhaka; over 50 travel firms join
BD seeks more Uzbek investment to boost bilateral trade
Micron reveals $3.6b Japan chip plan after PM meets execs
DBL Ceramics celebrates 6th anniversary
Walton provides up to 40pc discount on computer items


Latest News
Week-long Asian food festival kicks off in ctg
Missing boy found dead after five-day
Woman's body recovered in N'ganj
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Missing man found dead in Karnaphuli river
11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
New Caledonia lifts tsunami warning after 7.7-magnitude quake
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Rain with gusty wind likely in parts of country
Most Read News
President Shahabuddin's election preocess legal, petitioner fined Tk 1 lakh
Five to be hanged for killing bride over dowry
BNP calls road marches in 10 cities on May 23, 28
Student 'tortured' by BCL women at Jagannath
PM satisfied over community clinics' global recognition
PM to open hajj programme Friday
EC can't cancel polls over irregularity at single centre
Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from May 31
Metro rail to carry passengers up to Motijheel in December
2nd Denim night showcases BD’s innovation capability
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft