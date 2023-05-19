

FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches



The sub-branches are- Badsha Mia Bazar Sub-branch atBadsha Mia Bazar More, Noor Masjid Road, Cumilla and Tanbazar Sub Branch at S. M. Maleh Road, Tanbazar, Narayanganj, says a press release.



Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the bank virtually participated in the inauguration program and Mr. Abdul Aziz Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the sub-branches through video conference.

Among others, Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were also participated in the inauguration ceremony. A DoaMahfil was offered at the end.

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) recently inaugurated 2 sub-branches with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients.The sub-branches are- Badsha Mia Bazar Sub-branch atBadsha Mia Bazar More, Noor Masjid Road, Cumilla and Tanbazar Sub Branch at S. M. Maleh Road, Tanbazar, Narayanganj, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the bank virtually participated in the inauguration program and Mr. Abdul Aziz Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the sub-branches through video conference.Among others, Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were also participated in the inauguration ceremony. A DoaMahfil was offered at the end.