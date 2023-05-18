Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

15m Bangladeshi slipped below poverty line due to Covid: Study

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Another 15 million people have slipped below the poverty line after losing their jobs and businesses during the COVID pandemic, a study by a government think-tank has found.

They account for almost half of the poor in the country now, according to a study carried out by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

Bangladesh's poverty rate stands at 18.7 percent, according to the latest census of the statistical agency. The total population stands at about 170 million.

Binayak Sen, the director general of BIDS, said about 9 percent of the total population, who had previously graduated to the lower middle class, were now poor again.

BIDS revealed its findings during the launch of a two-day Research Almanac 2023 programme on Wednesday.

Binayak suggested the government help the new group of poor people rise above the poverty line once again, and called for a special programme to bring primary school dropouts back to classrooms.

The study found that 23.5 percent of people lived in extreme poverty. These people discontinued the children's education during the pandemic, Binayak said.

He added that the urban poor were subject to more harm in terms of education and the development of human capital essential for economic growth.

Binayak pointed out that the 'proper implementation' of social safety net-related programmes contributes to reducing poverty.

Binayak criticised a study that suggested the poverty rate in the country had soared to 42 percent during the pandemic, saying it was a blunder caused by hurried research.

He said some development organisations said that poverty had doubled based on their work in 2020.

In January 2021, researchers of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling, or SANEM, claimed that the poverty rate had climbed to 42 percent based on a survey carried out across 5,577 families around the country in November-December 2020.

"The fact of the matter is even if the rate rose then, it was temporary and for that time only. This happened in April-June 2020 and began falling after June."

"The economy then regained its usual pace at the start of 2022 after we overcame omicron, delta variants of COVID."

Binayak said the overall poverty rate fell by 4.3 percentage points between 2019 and 2022. The number of families struggling in extreme poverty also dropped by 3.2 percentage points in this period.

The BIDS study found that many people engaged in self-employment after the pandemic hit the country.

"Those who were struggling financially and saved up for tough times were able to do this. Both government and non-government organisations moved to help create employment on their own. Information technology and agricultural expansion technology were useful in these cases."

Planning Minister MA Mannan, who was the chief guest at the programme, said the latest BBS census showed that poverty reduction was headed in 'the right direction'.

"Inequality is a core problem for every developing nation. I think inequality is created by us. So we have to create new resources and bridge the gap by fairly distributing it in the social safety sector."    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's ties with Beijing, Moscow don't influence US-BD ties: State Dept official
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi, says spokesperson
15m Bangladeshi slipped below poverty line due to Covid: Study
Khaleda appeals before HC challenging lower court order
ACC summons former Gazipur City mayor Jahangir Alam
BD declines fifth freedom rights to UAE airlines
AL is an organisation of the people: PM
Hasina showered with greetings on homecoming day


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft