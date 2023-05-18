Khaleda appeals before HC challenging lower court order







Law affairs secretary of BNP, Barrister Kayser Kamal, filed the petition on behalf of Khaleda with the High Court (HC) praying to scrap the trial court order.



After filing the petition, Kamal told reporters that the hearing on the revision petition would be held at the HC following "due process".

