Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:48 AM
ACC summons former Gazipur City mayor Jahangir Alam

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned suspended Gazipur City Corporation (GCC)'s mayor Md Jahangir Alam for an inquiry about his wealth.

It asked him to appear before the commission on May 21 and 22 on corruption allegations brought against him, as per a directive of the High Court.

According to the ACC, Jahangir Alam allegedly misappropriated crores of taka in various development projects of the city corporations and transactions through fake bank accounts.

ACC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Mohammad Shafiullah Adnan said there are allegations against him of embezzlement and acquisition of illegal assets through irregularities and corruption.

He said that the High Court ordered an investigation into the complaints.

For that, he has been asked to appear at the ACC head office on May 21 and 22 and give his statement, the ACC official said.
Meanwhile, in a press briefing, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain commented that there is no relation between the summoning of former mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Gazipur City Corporations election.

The ACC Secretary said, in view of the instructions of the High Court, the ACC started the investigation against him following two separate complaints filed before the commission in 2020 and 2022. Many people have already spoken on the complaint-related issues. Many documents have also been collected. His (Jahangir Alam) statement is required at the final stage of investigation of the complaints. Hence, the commission summoned him seeking his explanation regarding the allegations. It has nothing to do with the election, the ACC secretary explained.

The ACC in June last year decided to investigate into the allegations against former mayor of Gazipur city Jahangir Alam for misappropriating millions from the funds of development works of the city and dealings through fake bank accounts.

Two separate investigation teams headed by ACC Deputy Director Ali Akbar have summoned Jahangir Alam. The other two members of the two teams are ACC Assistant Director Md Aliaz Hossain and Md Ashikur Rahman.

Ruling Awami League's central working committee expelled Jahangir Alam from the party as an audio clip went viral on 19 November, 2021. Later, on 25 November, the local government division issued a notification suspending him from the mayoral post of the city.

However, the ruling party on 21 January this year announced a general amnesty for Jahangir Alam when he appealed to the party high command.

He sought the party's nomination again for the mayoral post in the upcoming GCC election but the party chose Gazipur city Awami League president Azmat Ullah.

Though Jahangir Alam tried to contest in the polls as an independent candidate, his nomination paper was rejected during sorting and finally the HC also upheld election commission decision that rejected his nomination paper. His mother Zayeda Khatun's nomination paper was found legal.

Awami League on Monday expelled Jahangir Alam from the party permanently when he began campaigning for his mother.     


