BD declines fifth freedom rights to UAE airlines

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's aviation authority has declined a proposal to grant fifth freedom rights to airlines from the United Arab Emirates. However, the two countries have left the door open for a future agreement.

The fifth freedom rights to airlines, is the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one country to another country to put down and to take on, in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from or destined to a third country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and UAE officials held a bilateral meeting this week to discuss the possibility of fifth freedom rights and increased flight operations.

Two days of talks concluded on Tuesday without any major breakthrough, with Bangladeshi authorities rejecting the request for fifth freedom rights amid concerns it would hinder the growth of local airlines.

The meeting was attended by 22 representatives from the UAE, including officials from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai - Simple Flying has reached out to the airlines and will update this story accordingly.

Another point on the agenda of the meeting was the prospect of boosting flights between the UAE and Bangladesh, but this was also rejected - UAE-based airlines currently operate around 130 weekly flights to Bangladesh and want to further their presence in a growing aviation market.

Bangladesh's main international airport - Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC) - serving the capital Dhaka, is currently developing a third terminal and doesn't have the capacity to handle an increase in flights.

The CAAB said: "Currently considering the operations of the 3rd terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, it will not be possible to increase the number of flights, so it has been decided to keep the current rate of flights at that level."

The CAAB added that proposals to increase flights would be "reviewed subject to future capacity expansion of airports." The third terminal is touted to open in 2024 - until that happens, the airport won't be able to handle a boost in flight operations.


