

AL is an organisation of the people: PM



"Reorganise each of the organisation from the grassroots because Awami League is the only party which thinks for welfare of Bangladesh," she said.



She said these when senior leaders of the Awami League and its associate bodies greeted her with a flower bouquet at her official Ganabhaban residence marking her return to the country 42 years back.

The Premier said the Awami League was formed from the masses and every achievement of the country has come through it.



"Bangladesh Awami League is an organisation of the people and it will work for the masses. It is our only pledge," she said

Terming remaining other parties are looters, she said, "They never work for the people's welfare. So keep that in mind everyone should remain vigilant that the parties of terrorists, killers or war criminals cannot play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people."



She said it is unfortunate that the vote thieves and dacoits are now talking about democracy in the country.

"We have to hear democratic lessons from them (vote thieves)," she said.



The AL is the party which has earned people's confidence in voting rights with introducing transparent ballot boxes and preparing a voter list with photographs.



On the contrary, the BNP-Jamaat alliance had prepared the voter list with 1.23 crore fake votes aimed at manipulating the election.



"We will always stand beside the masses to change their fates. We will keep continuing our work for the as we have come to power by winning the trust and confidence," she said.



The Prime Minister said that her party has successfully maintained the confidence, trust and popularity of the masses despite the fact that it is almost impossible to do so with saying in power for such a long period since 2009 till the date.



Referring to 2008 general election, she said that the BNP-Jamaat alliance got only 29 seats while the AL lea grand alliance received the remaining others proving people's perception wrong that the Awami League and BNP are same.



"We have to keep the confidence and trust of the people in Awami League. Our only strength is the trust and confidence of the people and we have no other power," she said.



She reminded her party men military dictator Ziaur Rahman had tried his best to break the Awami League.



The premier said all have to keep in mind that the people of Bangladesh is the only friend of the Awami League.



She greeted all particularly her party men for helping her in the endeavour of building the country as well as the party in the last 42 years since she took charge of the Awami League on May 17 in 1981 after returning to home.



After returning to the country, the Prime Minister said she found the people of the country and leaders and activists of the AL beside her instead of getting her near and dear ones including her parents and brothers.



"Since then, the people of the country and the Awami League is my family," she said. �BSS



