Hasina showered with greetings on homecoming day







Leaders of Awami League, Juba League, Swachchhasebak League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League greeted her with bouquets at her official residence, Ganabhaban.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was the first to greet Sheikh Hasina.

Present were Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu and Inam Ahmed Chowdhury, Executive Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Shahjahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and other senior leaders.



Later, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil led their followers to greet Sheikh Hasina.



Swechchhasebak League greeted Sheikh Hasina under the leadership of its Acting President Mesbaul Hossain Sachchu and General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu.



Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan greeted her on Homecoming Day.



Mahila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki and General Secretary Shabnam Jahan Shila congratulated Sheikh Hasina.



Defying red eyes and obstacles, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, returned to her motherland Bangladesh on May 17, 1981.



By a divine design she survived the fateful night of August 15, 1975 when the Father of the Nation was assassinated along with most of his family members by disgruntled military officers.



Sheikh Hasina returned to the country on this day after spending six years in exile.



The plane carrying her from Indian capital New Delhi via Kolkata arrived at Dhaka International Airport in the afternoon of April 17, 1981.



Mllions of people from all over the country welcomed her at the airport.



Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina was on Wednesday showered with greetings from party leaders and activists including its front and associate organs to mark 43rd anniversary of her homecoming from exile.Leaders of Awami League, Juba League, Swachchhasebak League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League greeted her with bouquets at her official residence, Ganabhaban.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was the first to greet Sheikh Hasina.Present were Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu and Inam Ahmed Chowdhury, Executive Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Shahjahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi and other senior leaders.Later, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil led their followers to greet Sheikh Hasina.Swechchhasebak League greeted Sheikh Hasina under the leadership of its Acting President Mesbaul Hossain Sachchu and General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu.Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan greeted her on Homecoming Day.Mahila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki and General Secretary Shabnam Jahan Shila congratulated Sheikh Hasina.Defying red eyes and obstacles, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, returned to her motherland Bangladesh on May 17, 1981.By a divine design she survived the fateful night of August 15, 1975 when the Father of the Nation was assassinated along with most of his family members by disgruntled military officers.Sheikh Hasina returned to the country on this day after spending six years in exile.The plane carrying her from Indian capital New Delhi via Kolkata arrived at Dhaka International Airport in the afternoon of April 17, 1981.Mllions of people from all over the country welcomed her at the airport.