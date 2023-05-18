UN adopts first-ever resolution on community-based health care







The United Nations has unanimously adopted the first-ever resolution on community-based health care.Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith introduced the resolution titled "Community-based primary health care: A participatory and inclusive approach to universal health coverage," in the General Assembly, the first of its kind in the United Nations or the WHO, was co-sponsored by 70countries.The resolution acknowledged the important role community clinics play in promoting primary health care, women's empowerment, community engagement and mobilisation towards achieving universal access to health."The resolution, in recognition of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stellar contribution in establishing model community clinics in Bangladesh, highlighted "the Sheikh Hasina Initiative" as an exemplary innovative model of public-private partnership," said the government.To bring all people of Bangladesh under primary health care coverage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced this unique community clinic model in Bangladesh in 1998 which has revolutionised the health care delivery to reach the doorsteps of people all over the country, particularly those in under-served areas and hard-to-reach populations.The government has so far established more than 14,000 community clinics all over the country, with each clinic serving 6,000 population.With the introduction of the Community Clinic Model of Bangladesh, the resolution asks member states to explore measures to scale up and reference best practises to benefit from successful national experience.It reflects Bangladesh's commitment to improve health and well-being of its citizens and to contributing to global health equity.Ambassador Muhith highlighted the impact of this resolution on achieving universal health coverage through inclusive community-based primary health care. Referring to today's adoption of the resolution as a watershed moment in global efforts for universal and equitable access to health for all, he said that implementation of the resolution can make a world of difference to the lives of billions and their families and communities around the world."It has a far-reaching impact in promoting international cooperation for universal health coverage as it invites international financial institutions, multilateral and regional development banks and donors to provide appropriate resources, especially for developing countries, to strengthen community-based health services towards the full implementation of the SDGs," he added.Adoption of the resolution is a great recognition of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in accelerating the progress to universal health coverage and implementation of SDGs by 2030, said the Bangladesh Mission.On behalf of the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York, the resolution was facilitated by Dr Md Monwar Hossain, Deputy Permanent Representative.The mission has been playing a key role in global health diplomacy over the last few years and as a continuation of its effort, this resolution was conceptualised and initiated by the Mission earlier this year.After four months of intensive negotiations among the Member States, the resolution was adopted unanimously, Foreign Ministry release said.