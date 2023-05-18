|
EC approves 90 local observers to monitor city polls
Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 70
The Election Commission (EC) approved 90 observers from three local agencies to monitor the five city elections.
The Assistant Public Relations Director of the EC Ashadul Haque said on Wednesday.
According to the Election Commission, Gazipur City Corporation polls will be held on May 25, Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 21.
The EC instructed the observers to collect the identity cards and vehicle stickers from the office of the concerned Returning/Assistant Returning Officer as per the Local Observation Policy-2017.