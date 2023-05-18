Video
Kuki-Chin insurgents kill 2 soldiers, injure 2 officers

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Two soldiers of the Bangladesh Army were killed and two officers injured in an attack by members of Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) in Ruma upazila of Bandarban on Tuesday, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Wednesday.

The KNA members detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) and opened fire on army personnel, the press release said. The release did not contain the identities of the deceased.
The killings took place when an army patrols team on Tuesday left Sungsungpara army camp after receiving information about a hideout of armed criminals at Jarulchharipara under the upazila.

As the team reached near Jarulchharipara around 1:55pm, the KNA criminals detonated the IED and started firing indiscriminately, leaving two officers and two soldiers injured, it added.

The injured were flown to Combined Military Hospital in Chittagong, where the two soldiers died of their injuries, said the ISPR release, adding the injured officers are receiving treatment at the hospital.

In recent times, the KNA has been trying to create a chaotic environment through criminal activities in the deep forests of Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban, it added.

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed offered his deepest condolences to the family members of the slain army personnel.

The KNA is a Kuki insurgent group active in Northeast India and northwest Myanmar. It is the armed wing of the Kuki National Organisation. Insurgent group KNF military wing is Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA).

The group KNF tried to stop the road construction work going on in Thanchi under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.

Insurgent group KNF president, Nathan Bom, passed his master's degree from the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.  He was an active member of the Dhaka metropolitan branch and central committee of JSS' student organization Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP). He is also the founding president of Kuki-Chin National Development Organization (KNDO).

In October, law enforcers discovered that KNF was training members of a new militant group named Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in exchange for money.

Formed in 2017, the KNF aims at establishing a separate State within Bangladesh -- with nine upazilas, namely Baghaichhari, Barkal, Belaichhari and Jurachhari upazilas of Rangamati hill district and Ruma, Thanchi, Alikadam and Rowangchhari upazilas under Bandarban.

"Separatist" group KNF, which consists of young male and female members of the Bom community, maintains close ties with like-minded groups operating in Mizoram, Manipur, Rakhine State and the CHT.

Moreover, around 50 to 60 of the KNF members are said to be undergoing training with sophisticated weapons.

On November 20 and 21 last year, at least 270 persons from 76 families of the Bom community left their homes in the CHT to Mizoram. Most of those people were women and children aged between 14 and 60 and none were males.

The KNF was officially launched as an armed organization with 2,000 members in the hills in May last year.

Since October, when the law enforcers discovered KNF's ties to Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, the joint forces and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested dozens of members of the two groups during raids on the training camps and seized arms and ammunition.

They are believed to have 2,000 members armed with heavy weapons, including AK 47, in the Jampui Hills of Bandarban's Ruma border and Mizoram border of India.


