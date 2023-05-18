Video
Thursday, 18 May, 2023
US to give $250,000 to assist Mocha relief efforts

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United State has said that it will provide US$250,000 to assist Cyclone Mocha emergency relief efforts in the most severely affected areas in Bangladesh.

"The people of the United States stand with the people of Bangladesh and the Rohingya refugees affected by the cyclone," US Ambassador Peter Haas said in a statement on Wednesday.

On May 14, Cyclone Mocha moved through the Bay of Bengal, making landfall in Myanmar and Bangladesh, affecting nearly half a million Bangladeshis living in coastal areas of south-eastern Bangladesh and almost one million Rohingyas in refugee camps, the statement said.

The storm was one of the strongest in recent years causing significant tidal surges, heavy rain, and wind speeds of up to 140 kilometres per hour in Bangladesh, resulting in widespread wind damage, flooding, and landslides, it added.


