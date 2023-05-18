Video
Thursday, 18 May, 2023
Home Miscellaneous

BFA celebrates 45th anniv

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Film Archive (BFA) celebrated 45th anniversary on May 17 amidst festivities in its premises in the capital.

Cinemas and everything captured on film are our invaluable assets because moments captured on celluloid will be valued as a part of history centuries later. Bangladesh Film Archive has been working relentlessly to preserve and to exhibit those assets for the last 45 years since its establishment on May 17 in 1978, though the establishment initiative was taken after the independence, which was affected by the assassination on Bangabandhu in 1975.

Considering the importance of Bangladesh Film Archive, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accelerated BFA's activities establishing modern infrastructure and digital archive management system.
The Programme of the day started with a rally, followed by a conference presided over by BFA DG Md Jashim Uddin. Information Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir Khondokar was the chief guest. Additional Information Secretary (Film) Dr Md Jahangir Alam, film director Sydek Salahuddin Zaki, Nasiruddin Yousuf Bacchu, Kohinur Akter Suchanda, actor Ferdous, Moshihuddin Shaker, Dr Motin Rahman, Kazi Hayat, Pankaj Palit, Anupam Hayat, President of Bangladesh Federation of Film Societies Lailun Nahar , among others, attended.

BFA's project director Dr Md. Mofakkharul Iqbal delivered the welcome speech of the conference, which came to an end with the thanks giving note of BFA's director Farhana Rahman.



