Pro-BNP lawyers sued over violence on SCBA premises







Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said Md Rafiqullah, assistant superintendent of SCBA, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday night, accusing 25 pro-BNP lawyers and 150 unnamed people for the violence. He said that no one was arrested in this regard.



BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon, former secretary of SCBA Md Ruhul Kuddus Kazal, and BNP Law Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal were, among the accused.

On Tuesday, pro-AL and pro-BNP lawyers clashed while holding separate programmes on the SCBA office premises over its recent annual polls, leaving around two dozen lawyers injured.



The SCBA secretary's office room was also ransacked and its door and windows were vandalised.

The two groups blamed each other for the incident.



The complainant alleged that the accused attempted to murder an AL-leaning lawyer, sexually harassing a female lawyer, stealing and vandalising the SCBA office.





At least 175 people, including 25 pro-BNP lawyers, were on Wednesday sued over violence that took place on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises on Tuesday.Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said Md Rafiqullah, assistant superintendent of SCBA, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday night, accusing 25 pro-BNP lawyers and 150 unnamed people for the violence. He said that no one was arrested in this regard.BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon, former secretary of SCBA Md Ruhul Kuddus Kazal, and BNP Law Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal were, among the accused.On Tuesday, pro-AL and pro-BNP lawyers clashed while holding separate programmes on the SCBA office premises over its recent annual polls, leaving around two dozen lawyers injured.The SCBA secretary's office room was also ransacked and its door and windows were vandalised.The two groups blamed each other for the incident.The complainant alleged that the accused attempted to murder an AL-leaning lawyer, sexually harassing a female lawyer, stealing and vandalising the SCBA office.