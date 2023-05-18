Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pro-BNP lawyers sued over violence on SCBA premises

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

At least 175 people, including 25 pro-BNP lawyers, were on Wednesday sued over violence that took place on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises on Tuesday.

Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said Md Rafiqullah, assistant superintendent of SCBA, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday night, accusing 25 pro-BNP lawyers and 150 unnamed people for the violence. He said that no one was arrested in this regard.

BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon, former secretary of SCBA Md Ruhul Kuddus Kazal, and BNP Law Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal were, among the accused.

On Tuesday, pro-AL and pro-BNP lawyers  clashed while holding separate programmes on the SCBA office premises over its recent annual polls, leaving around two dozen lawyers injured.

The SCBA secretary's office room was also ransacked and its door and windows were vandalised.
The two groups blamed each other for the incident.

The complainant alleged that the accused  attempted to murder an AL-leaning lawyer, sexually harassing a female lawyer, stealing and vandalising the SCBA office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pro-BNP lawyers sued over violence on SCBA premises
‘More likely than not’ world will soon see 1.5C of warming: WMO
Embassies must pay for additional security: Home boss
Shun path of violence, join polls thru dialogue: Prez to political parties
Youth’s bullet-hit body recovered in Dinajpur
Two young men commit suicide in Gazipur
HC asks mobile operators to ensure uninterrupted network in SC premises
Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft