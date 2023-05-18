Embassies must pay for additional security: Home boss







"The government has decided to withdraw the additional security for the foreign diplomats. But, if the additional security is withdrawn, they will be given it again, if they want. However, they will have to pay for the security service if given as extra for the foreign diplomats including the envoys of USA and UK," Kamal said while talking to media after a meeting held at his ministry conference room.



The minister, also head of the taskforce formed to implement the 111-point recommendations of the national committee on bringing discipline in the road transport sector and controlling accidents, chaired the meeting of the taskforce.

He said, "The diplomats of four countries were given additional route protection when the militants were trying to raise their heads in the country. It was not given officially in black and white or responding to anyone's prayer. We had given them, so that they don't need to face any trouble. No one of the envoys except those countries has been given it."



