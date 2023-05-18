Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Shun path of violence, join polls thru dialogue: Prez to political parties

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Shun path of violence, join polls thru dialogue: Prez to political parties

Shun path of violence, join polls thru dialogue: Prez to political parties

President Md Shahabuddin on Wednesday requested all political parties of the country to come to the election through dialogue and consensus. He urged all conflicting political parties to shun the path of violence and return to the path of election through dialogue.

At the same time, the Head of State said that currently there is no chance of any election under the unelected government and according to law, free and fair election will be held under the independent Election Commission.

President Shahabuddin made the comments during his visit to the Diabetic Association in Pabna, and an exchange of views.

The President requested to resist all conspiracies and anarchy surrounding the 12th General Elections unitedly.

He said, "People are the source of power. The way Bangladesh is progressing, people should resist all the evil forces that create obstacles and do not give them any chance to raise their heads."

Addressing the countrymen, the head of state said that democracy should not be spoiled. Take care that no evil energy can gather here.

Md Shahabuddin also said, "Bangladesh is at the peak of development today. This government has brightened the face of the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh stands proudly in the world."

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ongoing democratic development and continuity of democracy in the country should be maintained.

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Haque Tuku, President of Pabna Diabetic Association valiant freedom fighter Bebi Islam, Convener of Pabna Citizens Society Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, eminent doctor Dr Monwarul Aziz also spoke at this time.

Meanwhile, the President exchanged views with the doctors and officials of the association.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pro-BNP lawyers sued over violence on SCBA premises
‘More likely than not’ world will soon see 1.5C of warming: WMO
Embassies must pay for additional security: Home boss
Shun path of violence, join polls thru dialogue: Prez to political parties
Youth’s bullet-hit body recovered in Dinajpur
Two young men commit suicide in Gazipur
HC asks mobile operators to ensure uninterrupted network in SC premises
Pro-AL, pro-BNP lawyers clash over SCBA polls


Latest News
Zero tolerance against any drug abuse by police: IGP
Bangladesh-Japan B2B event to be held on May 22
Trader killed in Sirajganj road crash
Man killed by falling tree in Jamalpur
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Housewife electrocuted in Jhenidah
Dr Firdausi Qadri -- a good force of nature, a leading light in the field of research
Teenager killed in Kishoreganj road accident
Alternative security for ambassadors to be discussed this or next week: FS
Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife in Ctg
Most Read News
2 Army members killed, two injured in Bandarban Kuki-Chin attack
ACC summons Jahangir Alam on graft allegation
'US-Bangladesh relations doesn't rely on Dhaka's ties with Russia, China'
Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way
RUET student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Bangladeshi youth's bullet-hit body found along Dinajpur border
Millions of children at risk in Bangladesh, Myanmar: UNICEF
Farooque buried at Gazipur family graveyard
No proof of embezzling Tk 34.89cr against Sayeed Khokon found: PBI
Lovers 'commit suicide' by jumping under running train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft