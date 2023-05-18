

Shun path of violence, join polls thru dialogue: Prez to political parties



At the same time, the Head of State said that currently there is no chance of any election under the unelected government and according to law, free and fair election will be held under the independent Election Commission.



President Shahabuddin made the comments during his visit to the Diabetic Association in Pabna, and an exchange of views.

The President requested to resist all conspiracies and anarchy surrounding the 12th General Elections unitedly.



He said, "People are the source of power. The way Bangladesh is progressing, people should resist all the evil forces that create obstacles and do not give them any chance to raise their heads."



Addressing the countrymen, the head of state said that democracy should not be spoiled. Take care that no evil energy can gather here.



Md Shahabuddin also said, "Bangladesh is at the peak of development today. This government has brightened the face of the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh stands proudly in the world."



He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ongoing democratic development and continuity of democracy in the country should be maintained.



Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Haque Tuku, President of Pabna Diabetic Association valiant freedom fighter Bebi Islam, Convener of Pabna Citizens Society Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, eminent doctor Dr Monwarul Aziz also spoke at this time.



Meanwhile, the President exchanged views with the doctors and officials of the association.



