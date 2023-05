DINAJPUR, May 17: Police on Wednesday morning recovered the bullet-hit body of a Bangladeshi youth along Amtali border of Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila.



DINAJPUR, May 17: Police on Wednesday morning recovered the bullet-hit body of a Bangladeshi youth along Amtali border of Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila.Deceased Manzurul Islam, 22, was son of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Shahpur Kamarpara area of the upazila. Manzurul might have shot dead by Indian Border Security Force, family claimed. But Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) did not confirm it.Locals said the youth was shot near Amtali border of Shahpur around 12:30am. Later, on information police recovered the body with the help of BGB in the morning and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue.