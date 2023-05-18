A plea for protecting Eidgah







We are residents of village Telipara, Unio Daukarchar, Upazila Raipura, District Narsingdi area.



The embankment along the Arial Khan River near our area was constructed in 2019. Because of the ill-motives by some unscrupulous people, there is a great danger looming over the dam along with the Eidgah and graveyards. The dam is likely to be destroyed due to the removal of the carpet for planting some saplings on the dam.

Therefore, a special request is made to the authorities concerned on the said matter to take necessary measures to protect the Eidgah and the grave.



On behalf of the villagers,

Md Moazzem Hossain

