Thursday, 18 May, 2023, 5:47 AM
Home Editorial

Are ties with US turning sour?

Published : Thursday, 18 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Worries and uneasiness have grown as Bangladesh and its key importer of goods and economic development partner, the United States of America, have had some hiccups on some issues in recent times.

But the latest claim by our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an interview with BBC that the US may not want her or the progress of her government to continue is quite revealing. It, however, clearly means that the US seldom intends to see her government in power once again. Moreover, it also indicates a sense of discomfort hanging over our government in terms of its relationships with the US with the next general elections less than 8 months away.

However, our PM's words reinforces the belief that the US has been meddling into our internal affairs which is unwarranted and uncalled for when our government has been performing up to the people's expectations despite a series of challenges.

The US also has put pressure on the government by imposing sanctions on one of the country's key law enforcement agencies, the Rapid Action Battalion while raising concerns on other issues like human rights violations, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

In her rebuttal, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said all these allegations were not proven and largely exaggerated. In the case of disappearing of people she clearly noted: "Some groups mentioned a large number of enforced disappearances but when we enquired, it was perhaps five or six persons."

While commenting on the sanctions on RAB, the Prime Minister said that RAB was set up with the advice of the US government. And why they put sanctions on them, it's a big question to her.

'Extra-judicial killing' is another issue that has come to the fore again and again pointing the finger at our security agencies as responsible. But the similar cases recur in the US every now and then with drawing little or no attention from anywhere in the world.

Suffice to say, RAB was founded with a special purpose of breaking the back of terrorism and its success in many operations has been praiseworthy. Nevertheless the US slapped restrictions on this elite force and that is unjustified as said our Prime Minister during the interview.

Moreover, it is quite noticeable in these days that the US and some other countries increasingly like to discuss about our upcoming national elections. We welcome our foreign friends to help us organize free, fair and credible elections. At the same time we won't tolerate any foreign country to meddle or interfere in our internal issues.  

It is unfortunate that the US President Joe Biden, on the one hand, heaps praise on Bangladesh for its eye-catching economic progress while on the other, his administration keeps interfering in our political and internal issues.


