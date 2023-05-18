

Why some diplomats get extra securities



The Minister did add, however, that any nation has the choice to employ such services on their own, if they see fit. We as Bangladeshi citizens welcome the government's decision to discontinue extra police escorts for foreign diplomats travelling within Bangladesh, including the ambassadors of the United States and the United Kingdom. The decision was made, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, since the nation's law and order have greatly improved. As a result, several countries' envoys no longer need additional police escorts. It should be noted that ministers will no longer receive enhanced police escort going forward.



According to the Foreign Minister, it may send the incorrect message that the country's law and order situation is so bad that VIPs cannot move from one place to another without police escort when some envoys and ministers flaunt their additional police escort facility. But in Bangladesh, that is not the case. Anyone can move safely and securely from one location to another in this area. There is no random gun violence in Bangladesh. On the other hand, there is no specific terrorism threat in Bangladesh now. Bangladesh Ranks Higher Than India, Pakistan and USA in Global Terrorism Index 2023.According to a report published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (an Australian-based organisation that studies terrorism) on April 10, 2023, Bangladesh has advanced two steps in the Global Terrorism Index, ranking 43rd out of 163 countries, higher than the UK (42) US (30), Nepal (36), Sri Lanka (29), India (13), and Pakistan (6). Bangladesh's government's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and militancy prevented extremist groups from establishing a stronghold there.

Do foreign diplomats in India receive additional security, is my inquiry. Pakistan is a unique scenario because there is constantly a threat there. However, overall, Bangladesh's security situation is presently steady. Foreign diplomats should not worry about Bangladesh's security as a result. Bangladesh wants to give all of its resident's security. Furthermore, it raises the question of fairness when diplomats from some nations receive increased police procedure but those from the majority of other nations do not have the same benefit.



In actuality, a few other foreign missions have also requested more police protocol for their envoys. Evidently, they weren't asking for it out of concern for the protection and safety of their envoys, but rather out of a desire to be treated equally.



However, Bangladesh is unable to grant this ostentatious privilege to each and every foreign delegation. It costs a lot of money and requires a lot of police officers. Therefore, cutting back on superfluous escorting expenses at a time when the government is implementing austerity measures is a wise move. No country provides any additional security for Bangladeshi ambassadors. No additional security escorts for foreign diplomats should be supplied by the government with taxpayer money. No Bangladeshi ambassador serving overseas is provided with additional security.



Foreign diplomats can still employ escorts at their own expense even if Bangladesh removes additional police procedures. However, it is desired that the administration is aware of the necessity of safeguarding the safety and security of diplomatic and consular missions and representations for the smooth operation of international relations. Any security lapse in this area will send the incorrect message to the world community. Therefore, the diplomatic zone and other locations where foreign diplomats congregate must have sophisticated security measures in place.



Officials said that some embassies had received increased security services as a particular favour; this privilege was not afforded to ambassadors from other nations.



The Foreign Minister told reporters that various austerity measures must be put into place due to the current economic climate. As a result, it is no longer practical to keep equipping ambassadors with additional security measures.



The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement about this subject in the evening. Foreign ambassadors may, however, pay for personal escorts at their own expense. They can hire the Ansar battalion in these circumstances by paying the related expenses. Minister Momen reiterated the government's decision not to use taxpayer funds to fund additional security resources by pointing out that these services can be purchased for a fee.



In addition to the earlier declarations, the foreign minister emphasized that the first scope of the deployment of additional security services included 5-6 nations. But lately, a growing number of nations have asked for the same benefit. Despite these requests, due to worries about discrimination, the government has opted not to offer the service to any country.



In order to further support the choice, the minister emphasized that no other nations grant similar perks to Bangladeshi ambassadors stationed abroad. The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister strongly asserted that there hasn't been a decline in the country's law-and-order situation that would call for the necessity for more security for diplomats. He made it clear that while the nation does offer protection services to some specific people, doing so is neither essential nor justifiable. The minister emphasized the need for security forces now to supervise important infrastructure projects like the Metro rail and Padma Bridge.



Minister Momen reported that certain ambassadors have expressed their gratitude for these initiatives and even stated a desire for travelling without police protection. This suggests that they are comfortable and confident in the nation's general safety.



Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, reinforced the idea that no ambassador from another country needs to have additional security. According to him, if such security is actually required, it should be formally requested through the government. The usage of national flags on ambassadorial vehicles, however, has not been decided. The Home Minister made it clear that the Guard Regiment, made up of Ansar soldiers, will be in charge of providing security for VIPs and VVIPs while the police will be assigned to other tasks.



Faruk Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Media and Public Relations for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), that ambassadors would continue to receive thorough security measures. The only modification that has been made so far is the elimination of a second vehicle from their movement pattern. The police security vans, though, those are parked in front and behind the ambassadors' automobiles, won't alter.



The spare vehicle, according to Faruk Hossain, was previously used as a back-up in case a security guard became ill or had car trouble. However, this choice has been made on a temporary basis due to resource and vehicle limitations in other police agencies.



The host nation has obligations under the Vienna Code of Conduct for Diplomats that must be met. The US Embassy in Dhaka responded that the safety and security of its personnel and infrastructure are of the utmost importance when questioned about the reduction in security. In this regard, Bangladesh obliviously provides security for the embassies following the Vienna convention. But it wouldn't provide extra security that is justified. The law-and-order situation is better in Bangladesh, but ambassadors would continue to receive thorough security measures.



Due to a staffing constraint, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police decided not to offer additional security to some diplomatic offices. As stated by the police spokeswoman during a media briefing on Monday evening, Ansar members will instead be assigned to make sure of their protection.

The writer is a contributor Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen declared that additional security escort services would no longer be provided to diplomats from six nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. According to Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, this decision was made in order to stop providing ambassadors with additional protection.The Minister did add, however, that any nation has the choice to employ such services on their own, if they see fit. We as Bangladeshi citizens welcome the government's decision to discontinue extra police escorts for foreign diplomats travelling within Bangladesh, including the ambassadors of the United States and the United Kingdom. The decision was made, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, since the nation's law and order have greatly improved. As a result, several countries' envoys no longer need additional police escorts. It should be noted that ministers will no longer receive enhanced police escort going forward.According to the Foreign Minister, it may send the incorrect message that the country's law and order situation is so bad that VIPs cannot move from one place to another without police escort when some envoys and ministers flaunt their additional police escort facility. But in Bangladesh, that is not the case. Anyone can move safely and securely from one location to another in this area. There is no random gun violence in Bangladesh. On the other hand, there is no specific terrorism threat in Bangladesh now. Bangladesh Ranks Higher Than India, Pakistan and USA in Global Terrorism Index 2023.According to a report published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (an Australian-based organisation that studies terrorism) on April 10, 2023, Bangladesh has advanced two steps in the Global Terrorism Index, ranking 43rd out of 163 countries, higher than the UK (42) US (30), Nepal (36), Sri Lanka (29), India (13), and Pakistan (6). Bangladesh's government's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and militancy prevented extremist groups from establishing a stronghold there.Do foreign diplomats in India receive additional security, is my inquiry. Pakistan is a unique scenario because there is constantly a threat there. However, overall, Bangladesh's security situation is presently steady. Foreign diplomats should not worry about Bangladesh's security as a result. Bangladesh wants to give all of its resident's security. Furthermore, it raises the question of fairness when diplomats from some nations receive increased police procedure but those from the majority of other nations do not have the same benefit.In actuality, a few other foreign missions have also requested more police protocol for their envoys. Evidently, they weren't asking for it out of concern for the protection and safety of their envoys, but rather out of a desire to be treated equally.However, Bangladesh is unable to grant this ostentatious privilege to each and every foreign delegation. It costs a lot of money and requires a lot of police officers. Therefore, cutting back on superfluous escorting expenses at a time when the government is implementing austerity measures is a wise move. No country provides any additional security for Bangladeshi ambassadors. No additional security escorts for foreign diplomats should be supplied by the government with taxpayer money. No Bangladeshi ambassador serving overseas is provided with additional security.Foreign diplomats can still employ escorts at their own expense even if Bangladesh removes additional police procedures. However, it is desired that the administration is aware of the necessity of safeguarding the safety and security of diplomatic and consular missions and representations for the smooth operation of international relations. Any security lapse in this area will send the incorrect message to the world community. Therefore, the diplomatic zone and other locations where foreign diplomats congregate must have sophisticated security measures in place.Officials said that some embassies had received increased security services as a particular favour; this privilege was not afforded to ambassadors from other nations.The Foreign Minister told reporters that various austerity measures must be put into place due to the current economic climate. As a result, it is no longer practical to keep equipping ambassadors with additional security measures.The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement about this subject in the evening. Foreign ambassadors may, however, pay for personal escorts at their own expense. They can hire the Ansar battalion in these circumstances by paying the related expenses. Minister Momen reiterated the government's decision not to use taxpayer funds to fund additional security resources by pointing out that these services can be purchased for a fee.In addition to the earlier declarations, the foreign minister emphasized that the first scope of the deployment of additional security services included 5-6 nations. But lately, a growing number of nations have asked for the same benefit. Despite these requests, due to worries about discrimination, the government has opted not to offer the service to any country.In order to further support the choice, the minister emphasized that no other nations grant similar perks to Bangladeshi ambassadors stationed abroad. The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister strongly asserted that there hasn't been a decline in the country's law-and-order situation that would call for the necessity for more security for diplomats. He made it clear that while the nation does offer protection services to some specific people, doing so is neither essential nor justifiable. The minister emphasized the need for security forces now to supervise important infrastructure projects like the Metro rail and Padma Bridge.Minister Momen reported that certain ambassadors have expressed their gratitude for these initiatives and even stated a desire for travelling without police protection. This suggests that they are comfortable and confident in the nation's general safety.Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, reinforced the idea that no ambassador from another country needs to have additional security. According to him, if such security is actually required, it should be formally requested through the government. The usage of national flags on ambassadorial vehicles, however, has not been decided. The Home Minister made it clear that the Guard Regiment, made up of Ansar soldiers, will be in charge of providing security for VIPs and VVIPs while the police will be assigned to other tasks.Faruk Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Media and Public Relations for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), that ambassadors would continue to receive thorough security measures. The only modification that has been made so far is the elimination of a second vehicle from their movement pattern. The police security vans, though, those are parked in front and behind the ambassadors' automobiles, won't alter.The spare vehicle, according to Faruk Hossain, was previously used as a back-up in case a security guard became ill or had car trouble. However, this choice has been made on a temporary basis due to resource and vehicle limitations in other police agencies.The host nation has obligations under the Vienna Code of Conduct for Diplomats that must be met. The US Embassy in Dhaka responded that the safety and security of its personnel and infrastructure are of the utmost importance when questioned about the reduction in security. In this regard, Bangladesh obliviously provides security for the embassies following the Vienna convention. But it wouldn't provide extra security that is justified. The law-and-order situation is better in Bangladesh, but ambassadors would continue to receive thorough security measures.Due to a staffing constraint, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police decided not to offer additional security to some diplomatic offices. As stated by the police spokeswoman during a media briefing on Monday evening, Ansar members will instead be assigned to make sure of their protection.The writer is a contributor